Marston’s (LON:MARS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marston’s to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 122.77 ($1.61) on Monday. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.89 million and a PE ratio of -43.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Marston’s’s payout ratio is -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

