Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Trimmed by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.15. 2,127,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,329. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

