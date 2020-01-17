Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

