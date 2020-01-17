MARK.SPACE (MRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $714,488.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, COSS and BTC-Alpha. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $714,488.00 and $10.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000974 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

