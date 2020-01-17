Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 346,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 342,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 561.38% and a negative return on equity of 262.71%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

