Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,114,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,627,000 after purchasing an additional 512,969 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 234,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.41 and a one year high of $124.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

