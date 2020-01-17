Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,526,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,808,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,052,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,008,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 99,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,264. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

