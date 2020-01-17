Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $85,000 in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 71.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $649.64. 7,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $606.98 and its 200 day moving average is $594.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $365.18 and a 12 month high of $655.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

