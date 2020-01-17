Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $101,000 in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,117,000 after acquiring an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.04. The company had a trading volume of 733,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.69. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $155.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

