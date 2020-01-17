Manchester Financial Inc. Has $26.46 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF makes up 10.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 18.68% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INKM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000.

NYSEARCA INKM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.68. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,000. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

