Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,610 Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 71.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Southern Copper by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,155. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

