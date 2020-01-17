Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 3,433 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 562,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

