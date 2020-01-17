Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $131.77. 53,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,045. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.