Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 6,155 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.