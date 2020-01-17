Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Up 6.6%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78, 362,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 498,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research firms have commented on TUSK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 250.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

