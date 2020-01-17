MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

