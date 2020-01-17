Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 306,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 22.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

