MaidSafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.98 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $32.98 million and $273,724.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

