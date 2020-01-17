Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 18,930,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,241.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 660,501 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.