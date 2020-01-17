Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $11,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 386,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,501. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

