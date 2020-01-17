Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 386,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,501. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
