Magna International’s (MGA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.42.

Shares of MGA opened at $54.14 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $43,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

