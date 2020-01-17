Magi (XMG) Reaches Market Cap of $242,357.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Magi has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Magi has a market cap of $242,357.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Magi

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,377,004 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

