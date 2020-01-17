Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,776. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

