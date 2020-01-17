Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.41.

LULU traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.93. 38,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

