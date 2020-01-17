LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 68,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of 157.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

