LoyalCoin (LYL) One Day Volume Hits $587.00

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $587.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.