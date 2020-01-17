Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 281.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $185,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,131,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after buying an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

