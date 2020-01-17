Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $153.64. 101,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,490. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

