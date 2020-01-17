Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 436,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 645,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

