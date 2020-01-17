Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 452,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

