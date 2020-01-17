Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.49. 618,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $270.84 and a fifty-two week high of $425.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

