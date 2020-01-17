Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. 2,774,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

