Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $184.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

