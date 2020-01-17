Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $2,409,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.29.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.