Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $23.46 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.98. 7,864,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

