Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $427.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $270.84 and a fifty-two week high of $425.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.