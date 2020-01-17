LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $481,026.00 and $18.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00318424 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002347 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

