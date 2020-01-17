Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce $49.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the highest is $49.45 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year sales of $168.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.74 million to $169.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.76 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $5,624,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livongo Health stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 973,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,373. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

