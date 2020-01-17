Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 91 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $209.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.74 and a 52 week high of $209.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

