Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $59,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.