Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $304,000 Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $215,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OTTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.