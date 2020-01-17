LiteDoge Hits Market Cap of $155,073.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $155,073.00 and $24.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,383.27 or 2.11145681 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.