Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,981,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 2,208,694 shares.The stock last traded at $0.57 and had previously closed at $0.45.

LPCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

