Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings improved year over year despite a decline in revenues. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. Impact of weak North American agricultural market and trade dispute on farmer sentiment will continue to impact its irrigation revenues. However, the Phase one of the trade deal is likely to boost agricultural exports, which in turn will benefit farmers. The company will also gain from focus on launching technologically advanced products. The infrastructure business continues to perform well on strong demand for Road Zipper projects. Its Foundation for Growth initiative will drive earnings performance in the long run. However, it expects additional costs due to this initiative over the next few quarters. Moreover, high steel prices will impact near-term margins.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

LNN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,916. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.52%.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 283.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

