Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Linde by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,943,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $213.50. The company had a trading volume of 770,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,145. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $156.21 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

