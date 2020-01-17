Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Linde by 252.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Linde by 194.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.55. 46,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $156.21 and a 12-month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

