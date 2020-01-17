Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 81,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $213.50. 770,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,145. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $156.21 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

