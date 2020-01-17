Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 7,207 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.39. 152,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

