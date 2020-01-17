Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $240,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.66. 22,487,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The stock has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.