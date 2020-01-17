Lincoln Capital Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 203,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

